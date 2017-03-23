Friday 8am Bulletin

A mother of two from the Adelaide Hills has been identified as one of forty people injured in yesterday’s terrorist attack in London.

A huge fire has engulfed a disused school in Adelaide’s north.

The legislation for the Federal Government’s childcare reforms passes the Senate but will return to the Lower House.

The lawyer of a man accused of brutally attacking two female backpackers at Salt Creek in February last year has argued he was strong enough to overpower one of them if he wanted to.

New research finds that a simple breath test on pregnant women with asthma can significantly reduce the likeliness of the disease in their babies.

Scientists have discovered a molecule, which could be critical in repairing damaged DNA cells and reserve the ageing process in humans.

In Sport…

Richmond beat Carlton by 43 points with Dustin Martin as the star player.

The Socceroos draw 1-1 with Iraq in their first match back in Tehran.

A competitor in the Australian National Skydiving Championships has passed away after his parachute entangled with another fellow jumper.

