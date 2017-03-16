Friday 8am Bulletin

Power company AGL has launched the world’s largest residential virtual power plant in West Lakes yesterday afternoon.

Premier Jay Weatherill expressed his distaste to Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenburg over SA’s power plans.

Australians are set to face a vast reduction in social services, falling living standards and higher taxes without serious budget repair, as claimed by a submission from the Business Council of Australia.

Over 150 country health workers, concerned residents and members of local governments met at the Quorn Town Hall this week.

New information has come to light from a former detainee from Don Dale Youth Detention Centre.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission are investigating Australian banks for dodgy mortgage lending practices.

A man has been taken to hospital after crashing his car on the Salisbury Highway overnight.

Nick Kyrgios has risen to the top yet again, this time defeating Novak Djokovic for the second time in a fortnight at the Indian Wells masters on Thursday.

Roger Federer has beaten Rafael Nadal at the Indian Wells Masters.

Australian Cricket captain Steve Smith has hit a century after the first day of the third test against India in Ranchi.

