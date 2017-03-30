Friday 7am Bulletin

Cyclone Debbie has continued to wreak havoc on Australia’s east coast with large areas of Queensland and Northern New South Wales battered by torrential rain and heavy winds.

Following a decade-long campaign, Carly’s Law, a new legislation which protects minors from online predators has been introduced to Federal Parliament.

The controversial proposal to amend section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act has been blocked by The Senate last night.

A group of city cyclists will begin their two-million dollar fundraiser this weekend for country cancer patients.

In Sport…

The Victorian Bushrangers have claimed the Sheffield Shield title after a draw with The South Australian Redbacks.

ACT Brumbies flanker, Chris Alcock, encourages players to be honest about their struggle with concussion symptoms.

