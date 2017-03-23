Friday 7am Bulletin

A mother of two from the Adelaide Hills has been identified as one of forty people injured in yesterday’s terrorist attack in London.

The lawyer of a man accused of brutally attacking two female backpackers at Salt Creek in February last year has argued he was strong enough to overpower one of them if he wanted to.

The legislation for the Federal Government’s childcare reforms passes the Senate but will return to the Lower House.

The nation’s treasurers will discuss the issue of housing affordability when they meet in Canberra today.

New research finds that a simple breath test on pregnant women with asthma can significantly reduce the likeliness of the disease in their babies.

The endangered earless dragons are among the rarest reptiles on Earth.

In Sport…

Richmond beat Carlton by 43 points with Dustin Martin as the star player.

The Socceroos draw 1-1 with Iraq in their first match back in Tehran.

