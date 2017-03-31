Friday 5pm Bulletin

Ride-booking company Uber is to be fully accredited in South Australia but new laws are being introduced to punish uncredited services.

Carnegie Clean Energy has proposed a plan for a mega battery in South Australia to avoid expansive blackouts in the future.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify three men who may have information about an alleged robbery and assault in North Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Coalition government was dealt a major defeat last night after seven hours of discussing the proposed changes to Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act in the Senate.

SA public servants have rallied today as their concerns have grown over national guidelines which will change pay conditions.

A cyclist competing in the Indian Pacific Wheel Race has died after a collision with a car on the Monaro Highway near Canberra at six twenty this morning.