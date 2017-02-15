Frank Hampster on Cardinal Sins

A powerful issue in the headlines around Australia is the royal commission into child sexual abuse, which has exposed the extraordinarily high number of church officials involved in such disturbing and damaging acts.

One such individual affected by these events, is dealing with his trauma in a unique way – by putting together a stage show that is both damning and hilarious in equal measure!

Comedian Frank Hampster will be performing his show, Cardinal Sins, on Adelaide stages very soon, and he joined us to give us all the details.

Produced by Tom Jordan

Image courtesy by Frank Hamster’s Fringe Page