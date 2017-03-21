Former Police Call to Decriminalise Drugs

A new report into drug-related deaths has proposed the decriminalisation of drug use in Australia, and it has the backing of former police commissioners, former heads of Corrective Services, a former Supreme Court Judge and a former Director of Public Prosecutions.

Former Federal Police Commissioner Mick Palmer is one of them, and he joined Jennie to talk about the issue.

Produced by Kvitka Becker and Jennie Lenman

Image sourced from Pexels