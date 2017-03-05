Follow-Ups: Additional News and Views on Penalty rates, CentreLink Debts and Possible War on China
Stephen Darley fleshes out previous shows with new developments related to the “FairWork” Commission decision on retail and fast-food workers’ penalty-rates; to people’s response to CentreLink debts and government attempts to silence critics using their personal and private social security data; and Independent and Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN) and other responses to US belligerence towards China and Australian government dependency and cringing behaviour.
