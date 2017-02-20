Federal Funding Could go for Domestic Violence Refuges – Feminist Insider

One story which has been in headlines this week is a leaked government plan to axe the National Affordable Housing Agreement.

But something that’s been getting less coverage is that all federal funding for refuges for domestic violence survivors is tied up in the same agreement.

Our feminist Insider, Claire Tatyzo from the YWCA, joined Jennie Lenman to discuss what this could mean for Australians. We also learned about the first Aboriginal Australian woman to be appointed to the Human Rights commission and Queensland’s new ban on offensive slogans on camper vans.

With Fringe in town at the moment, we also found out which shows with feminist themes we should watch out for.