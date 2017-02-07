Feb 6th Podcast – A Clearing and the release of Reclamation

Join Claire, Adrian and Clayton with Matt Saunders, aka A Clearing to discuss his music making and composition as well as the Reclamation CD he is about to release…

www.AClearing.net – to link to what Matt is up to…

https://www.adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/acoustic-lounge-in-concert-series-at-the-gc – for the link to Matt Saunders in Catherine Blanche’s band at the German Club for Fringe 2017….