Feb 13th 2017 – Lord Stompy for Operation Firehat
15 Feb 2017
Join Claire, Adrian and Clayton as we get the lowdown on all things Operation Firehat…with a special treat, a track from Whiskey Bliss from a CD that Operation Firehat helped record and were her studio band…
Here about A Tale of Two Tribes – the music and dance Adelaide Fringe gig that Operation Firehat are starring in:
https://www.adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/a-tale-of-two-tribes – link for tickets…
