“Every market needs a baker”, says Emma Shearer, modestly explaining how she comes to be one of the early takers to commit to a core presence at Plant 4 in the Bowden Town Square project.

More expansively, “it was time for me to do my own thing” after establishing a high reputation as a pastry chef in prominent restaurants.

Now the bread is speaking for itself – crusty baguettes, and three varieties of sourdough loaves as well as her patisserie (even lamingtons for Australia Day).

Emma brought her own sourdough mother to The Lost Loaf – nurtured since trade school days and now in fine flavourful form.

Plant 4 is and will be a mix. Emma Shearer and her bread can be a destination in their own right.