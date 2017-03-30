European Correspondent March 31st 2017
Brexit has been all the rage in the news over the past few months, and just this week on Wednesday Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 to commence negotiations on their withdrawal from the EU. In other news from Europe, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov will return to power with the re-election of his party this week.
We spoke to our European correspondent Ineke Mules about this.
Image by Flickr
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter