European Correspondent: Terror in London, Tensions between Turkey and Germany and Eurovision

Tragedy hit central London this week when an attacker drove down the pavement of Westminster bridge on Wednesday, March 22nd 2017, striking down pedestrians and fatally assaulting a police officer with a knife outside Parliament before being shot down by armed forces.

European Correspondent, Ineke Mules from Deutsche Welle joined us to give us the latest on this tragedy and other happenings around Europe.

Produced by Riley Galloway

Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons