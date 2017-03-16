European Correspondent – Dutch Elections, Religious Symbol Ban and Polish Parliamentarians

The Dutch election has come to an end, with conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte winning in a landslide over nationalist candidate Geert Wilders.

Our European correspondent from Deutsche Welle, Ineke Mules joined Jennie Lenman and Ian Newton to talk about the results as well as a ban on religious symbols in the workplace and comments made by Polish lawmaker Janusz Korwin-Mikke that sparked outrage.

