European Correspondent – Dutch Elections, Religious Symbol Ban and Polish Parliamentarians
The Dutch election has come to an end, with conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte winning in a landslide over nationalist candidate Geert Wilders.
Our European correspondent from Deutsche Welle, Ineke Mules joined Jennie Lenman and Ian Newton to talk about the results as well as a ban on religious symbols in the workplace and comments made by Polish lawmaker Janusz Korwin-Mikke that sparked outrage.
Produced By: Riley Galloway
Image Source: European Parliament
