Europe Correspondent – March 10th

The Hungarian government has passed a law that calls for the mandatory detention of all refugees inside its borders.

Sparking backlash from the EU and human rights activists, the new laws would allow Hungary to have refugees escorted to Serbia without having an opportunity to present a case for asylum.



As the refugee crisis continues in Europe, the effect of countries breaking solidarity and shirking their responsibility could have an economic impact on the entirety of the EU.

We spoke with Europe Correspondent Ineke Mules from Deutsche Welle about this issue.

Produced by Chloe Holmes

Image sourced from Flickr