In this week’s program, we talk about a national initiative called ‘Empowered Communities’.

To find out more about Empowered Communities, we chat with Peter Riley, the Executive Manager of the Empowered Communities Secretariat for the Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands and who is based at the NPY Women’s Council in Alice Springs. We also chat with Sandy Marty, the Acting Deputy CEO of the NPY Women’s Council.