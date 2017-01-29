Emma Swift chat on her birthday in Adelaide

From Newsreader, to radio broadcaster of music to now days an engaging life of sharing songs.

Emma Swift has never been too far away from a microphone to share her soft and for many seductive tones – often communicating sadness (back then through the News and now about to be through a debut full length release).

She has been nominated for an ARIA Award and now resides in Nashville following dreams of songs about heartache and has been traveling and releases 7″ vinyl with collaborator Robyn Hitchcock. On her birthday last year she was in Adelaide to play a show together with Hitchcock – though during the day was poolside in central Adelaide to share a chat and tunes with broadcaster John Murch.

Tunes that can be heard here are ‘Bittersweet’ and ‘Seasons’.

Releases include: Emma Swift (Self-titled/Independent); Follow Your Money/Moving Pictures 7″ w/ Robyn Hitchcock (Yep Roc Records) and current release Love Is A Drag/Life Is Change 7″ w/Robyn Hitchcock (Tiny Ghost Records)

Image Credit: Bob Huff