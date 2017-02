Comedian Eddie Ifft is back with a brand new show. He spoke with Breakfast Producer Kvitka Becker about festivals, fatherhood and his new show ‘Man Child’

Man Child can be seen at Umbrella Revolution at the Garden of Unearthly Delights. The show is running every night except for Monday the 6th of March at 8:15 and 10:45 until the 19th.

Produced by Kvitka Becker