Driverless Cars & Their Drawbacks – A Chat with Dr Peter Fisher

From delivery drones and driverless cars to suburban trains and aircrafts, emerging automated technologies are increasingly becoming a part of everyday life.



While there are benefits of these automated technologies, there are also plenty of dangers associated with handing over control of your safety to these autonomous systems.



We spoke with Adjunct Professor in Global, Urban and Social Studies, Dr Peter Fisher from RMIT University to discuss why we should be cautious of these technologies.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons

