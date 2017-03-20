Dr Roger Thomas appointed South Australia’s Commissioner for Treaty

Late last year, the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Kyam Maher announced that the South Australian Government would start discussions with Aboriginal people in the state to negotiate Treaty.

The Government says it will begin by talking with the three newly established Aboriginal Regional Authorities – the Adnyamathanha, Ngarrindjeri and Far West Coast peoples.

Dr Roger Thomas has been appointed independent Commissioner for Treaty to guide those talks. Aboriginal Message spoke to Dr Thomas just after he had addressed representatives of Native Title groups from across the state last weekend.

Produced by Lucy Kingston