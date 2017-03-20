Dr Livingstone I Presume? The Story behind the Famous Quote

Breakfast producer Thomas Luke joined Jennie Lenman to discuss three things which happened on this day in history, from the origin of a famous quote to the closing of Alcatraz prison.

1871 – Journalist Henry Morton Stanley begins his famous search for Dr David Livingstone.

1963 – One of the world’s most famous prisons, Alcatraz, closes its doors

1980 – US President Carter tells athletes that the US will be boycotting the Moscow Olympics.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons