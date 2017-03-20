Dr Livingstone I Presume? The Story behind the Famous Quote

21 Mar 2017

Breakfast producer Thomas Luke joined Jennie Lenman to discuss three things which happened on this day in history, from the origin of a famous quote to the closing of Alcatraz prison.

1871 – Journalist Henry Morton Stanley begins his famous search for Dr David Livingstone.

1963 – One of the world’s most famous prisons, Alcatraz, closes its doors

1980 – US President Carter tells athletes that the US will be boycotting the Moscow Olympics.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rencontre_de_Livingstone_-_How_I_found_Livingstone_(fr)