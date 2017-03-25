Dr Jim Stanford: Penalty Rate Cuts Will Decrease Economic Growth
The move by the Fair Work Commission to cut Sunday penalty rates for full time and part time hospitality and retail workers, has been met with a strong public backlash.
One person who disagrees with the Independent umpire’s research, is Dr Jim Stanford, Economist and Director for the Centre for Future Work. He believes that any move which promotes wage stagnation will actually decrease spending and therefore negatively impact economic growth.
Produced By Michael Migali
