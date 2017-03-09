Dr. Fiona Walsh – Planet Talks

Aboriginal people have always shared a strong connection with Australia’s landscape, with it forming a vital part of their heritage and traditions.

With the rise of urbanisation however, the future of these traditions and and our environment has come under threat.

As part of Womadelaide’s Planet Talks, ethno-ecologist Dr. Fiona Walsh will be speaking about this issue at the festival Monday the 13th of March.

She spoke to Jennie Lenman and Ian Newton about this issue and many others.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen