Dr Christopher Verco (GPCAPT): SA Medical Practitioners in WW1 + The British Medical Journal 1914 – 1916

Senior Specialist in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Reproductive Medicine at Flinders Medical Centre, Dr Christopher Verco has been a member of the RAAF ever since he enlisted in 1967. Christopher chats today about ‘Blood, Sweat and Fears’ the first of two insightful books that he has co-authored, covering the remarkable contribution by South Australians who enlisted in our Military to serve as Doctors and Surgeons. How did that affect South Australia during World War One? How many of our Doctors and Surgeons signed up? What happened to their practices at home? We also get to delve into the British Medical Journal for snippets of interesting medical history.

Interviewer Helen Meyer