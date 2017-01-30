Doug Leak: A story of survival and quiet resilience

93 year old South Australian born Doug Leak survived one of the most perilous jobs of World War 2, and lived to tell the tale… he was attached to no. 149 Squadron, Royal Air Force as a wireless operator/air gunner on Lancaster II and III heavy bombers, and also flew on sorties in support of Operation ‘Manna’ – food supply drops to the western Netherlands, and Operation ‘Exodus’, the repatriation of Allied prisoners of war from Europe.

Doug is one of our last surviving Bomber Command Australian Veterans, and we feel very privileged to have been able to sit with him and chat about his life. He tells us about an amazing award that he’s only recently received in recognition of his wartime role.

Interviewer Fiona White