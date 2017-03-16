Dogapalooza: A Chat with Cal Williams Jr

This Sunday, March 19th of 2017, the lawns of Orphanage Park in Millswood will be transformed into an event that all the family including your pooch can enjoy.

Dogapalooza is Australia’s first and Adelaide’s only canine-friendly, mini-music festival. One of the organisers, Cal Williams Jr, had a chat with our host, Jennie Lenman about the festival and played some live music.

Produced by Jennie Lenman

Image sourced from Facebook