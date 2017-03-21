Does The Racial Discrimination Act Need Reforming?

There has been a lot of discussion lately about whether Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act, should be reformed. Critics say the way the act has been drafted, with words such as ‘offend, insult and humiliate,’ leaves the law too open for interpretation, resulting in unfair court cases and financial settlements. Is it possible to narrow down the definitions of the law, striking a better balance between free speech and racism, while still promoting the advancement of minority groups?

Produced By Michael Migali