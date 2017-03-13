Does Nationalism mean the End of Globalism?

One Nation, Trump, Brexit – it’s clear that worldwide, there’s a growing movement against globalisation.

But despite the rise of these movements, globalisation could be here to stay – it just doesn’t make economic sense for countries to close themselves off.

That’s according to Thomas Sigler, Lecturer in Human Geography at the University of Queensland, who has written about why globalisation won’t be going anywhere soon. He joined Jennie, appropriately enough, on an international call to discuss why globalism is here to stay.

Produced by Thomas Luke