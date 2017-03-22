Diversity in Children’s TV and Films – Assoc. Professor Victoria Whitington
23 Mar 2017
Sesame Street has added a character with autism to their program. What could this representation on the screen mean for kids, particularly those with autism?
Jennie Lenman spoke to Associate Professor Victoria Whitington from the University of South Australia about the impact this could have, as well as other representations of diversity in recent media
Produced by Morgan Burley
Image by Flickr
