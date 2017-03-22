Diversity in Children’s TV and Films – Assoc. Professor Victoria Whitington

23 Mar 2017

Sesame Street has added a character with autism to their program. What could this representation on the screen mean for kids, particularly those with autism?

Jennie Lenman spoke to Associate Professor Victoria Whitington from the University of South Australia about the impact this could have, as well as other representations of diversity in recent media

Produced by Morgan Burley

Image by Flickr

96723132_9a165cba6f_b