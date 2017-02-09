Discovering an Ancient Landslide on the Great Barrier Reef – A chat with Dr Rob Beaman

Earlier this week, it was announced that a group of scientists had discovered remnants of an ancient underwater landslide off the northern coast of Queensland, near the Great Barrier Reef.

According to their findings, the slide known as the Gloria Knolls Slide is believed to be more than 30 times the volume of Uluru and have occurred at least 300,000 years ago. It could provide further our understanding of the seascape and the reef.

Marine Geologist Dr Robert Beaman from James Cook University spoke to our hosts Jennie Lenman and Ian Newton about this discovery and what it may mean.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image sourced from Wikipedia