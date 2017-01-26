Deplorable – James McCann

Our guest this morning has previously been involved in politically incorrect but hilarious Fringe shows like The Sound of Nazis and Wolf Creek the Musical but this year, he’s returning with his very own show titled ‘Deplorable’, which he has described as “big, beautiful and absolutely fantastic”.

James McCann is a man of many talents: comedian, writer and musician. You can catch his show at the Fringe from February 17th to March 4th at DEW on Hindley St.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen