Deadly Beats playlist 8th February 2017
15 Feb 2017
Track Artist Album
Welcome To The Party Dukebox Single A
Oh Diva Me Kayla Truth Single A
Black Boy CASM Soul Band CASM SHOWCASE A
Come What May Kaleena Briggs Single A
Ms Dhu Spinifex Mob ft Felix Reibl & Marliya Single A
My Island Home Mau Power The Show Will Go On A
Strong Black Woman Paul Patten Single A
Identity Impossible Odds Against All Odds A
Hey Love Emily Wurramara Single A
Thief In The Night Sky High & Nay ft Emily Blake Single A
Cant Go On Karnage & Darkness Only The Strong Survive A
Platinum Ryder Anthony Mundine Single A
Djarliny Burdiya Mob Single A
West Coast Tera ft Michelob Belly Of Tha Beast A