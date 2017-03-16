Damien Power – Utopia: Now in 3D

Damien Power is a provocative Australian writer, actor and comedian who is presenting his new show ‘Utopia: Now in 3D’ Friday the 17th of March and Saturday the 18th of March as part of the Adelaide Fringe.

Utopia is tried and tested in Queensland pubs and follows in the footsteps of Power’s previous shows ‘I Can’t Believe I Cared’ and ‘Sell Mum into Slavery’ both of which were nominated for Barry awards two years running.

He joined breakfast hosts Jennie Lenman and Ian Newton to talk about his show and other exploits.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes