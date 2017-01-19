Damfino – Jace Wonders and Scott Stunz

Two incredible magicians Jace Wonders and Scott Stunz from Auslusion joined us this morning to talk about their upcoming Fringe show ‘Damfino’.

Combining comedic intellect, Houdini-inspired escapes, mind reading and more, Damfino promises to be a mesmerising and utterly puzzling performance.

Jennie and Ian experienced some of that magic this morning as Jace and Scott proved their power with some magical card tricks.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen