Cuddly Koalas in Danger

Koalas are famous worldwide for being the cuddly sweethearts of Australia but it seems we are forgetting about our sleepy treasures.

Jennie spoke with Merridy Montarello, Koala Coordinator, from Fauna Rescue to find out what dangers koalas face and how we can help.

To find out more head over to Fauna Rescue of South Australia or if you see a koala in danger call the koala hotline at 08 7226 0017.

Produced by: Samantha Smith

Image source: Amanda Penrose