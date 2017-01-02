Crucial Koala Rescue: Merridy Montarello and Ann Bigham – heroes indeed!

Our Koalas are dying! The situation is critical in South Australia, where these beautiful creatures have already once become extinct.

Koala Rescue Coordinator (Fauna Rescue SA) Merridy Montarello and fellow Volunteer Ann Bigham who receive up to 20 calls a day for koalas in need tell us about it, and about how the public can help.

Interviewer Helen Meyer

Note from Helen: Whilst doing this interview Merridy took three telephone calls in regard to Koalas in need. One of those was about a koala near the Knightsbridge Baptist Church on busy Glynburne Road. I witnessed how this gentle Koala was rescued. Probably saving its life.

Fauna Rescue SA – see how you can help