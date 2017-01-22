Country Brekky Saturday January 21st 2017

Track Artist Album

She Used To Love Me A Lot David Allan Coe 17 Greatest Hits

Night Train Dianne Lindsay Single A

Bad Weather Doug Bruce Unsung A

Dont Come Crying To Me Vince Gill The Key

I Thought Forever Was A Long Long Time Danni Leigh Masquerade Of A Fool

Never Ending Song Of Love Danniel O'Donnell I Have A Dream

Kangaroo Rodeo The Long And Short Of It Night Of Our Life A

I Cant Stop Loving You Elvis Presley Single

Somewhere Between John McSweeney Until You Have Walked In My Shoes

Whatever It Takes Erin Hay Single

Together Robbie Johnson Single

Give My Love To Rose Sally & Dudley Connell Life Goes On

Six Days On The Road Adsm Brand & The Outlaws Adam Brand & The Outlaws A

Never Too Old To Dream Paul Crowder Single A

Front Of The Boat Jerry Reed All Gone Fishing

Hey Good Looking Kentucky Headhunters Big Boss Man

Nobodies darling But Mine Emmylou Harris The Chieftans

When He Comes Joanne & Johnny Cash Single

Socks Without Partners Wally Sparrow Well And Truly Sparrow A

Dream A Little Dream Of Me Kylie Adams Collier Sweet Dreams 'til Morning A

Old Dogs & Children & Watermelon Wine Brian Letton Brian Letton Sings A

Blackboard Of My Heart Chooka Williams Sunset Country A

I Never Go Around Mirrors Keith Whitley Sad Songs & Waltzes

Yours If You Want It Rascall Flats Single

I Love You So Much It Hurts Merle Haggard The Peer Sessions

Single Yellow Rose Bev Branson Just For You A

Old Violin Larry Cordell Life Goes On

Thats A Tradie Tania Kernaghan Single A

Smoked With Willie And Merle Troy Cassar-Daley Things I Carry Around A

I Dont Get Around Much Anymore Slim Dusty A Time To Remember A

Take Your Shoes Off Malcolm Doyle Single A

A Man I Cant Recall Elaine Wood Single

A Fool Such As I Raul Malo After Hours

Heartaches By The Number Ray Price & Vince Gill Last Of The Breed

If Your Heart Ain't Busy Tonight The Very Best Of

Love Is Hard Alan Jackson Single