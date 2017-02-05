Country Brekky Saturday February 4th 2017
Track Artist Album
Houston Larry Gatlin 7 gatlin Bros 16 Biggest Hits
Six Pack To Go Gal Holiday Set Two
Just Us Billy Bridge Single A
Kindly Keep It Country Vince Gill The Key
Momma How I Miss You Johanna Hemara I Love To Yodel A
Honky Tonk Somewhere Garth Brooks Gunslinger
Thats A Tradie Tania Kernaghan Single A
Me And Bobby Ngarli Ted Egan Single A
I'll Be There Willie Nelson & Ray Price San Antonio Rose
Ten Guitars Shelley Jones Band I'm In Trouble A
At The Gate Blaine Larson Rockin' You Tonight
Give My Love To Rose Sally & Dudley Connell Single
Another Trucker Passing By Thropper Single
The Lone Ranger George Jones I Lived To Tell It All
Goondawindi Moon Lee Kernaghan Utimate Hits A
Take Him Fishing Merle Haggard All Gone Fishing
I Can See You With My Eyes Closed Ray Price Beauty Is
A Love That Never Grows Old Emmylou Harris Single
There Is No God But God Craig Giles 25th Anniversary Album A
Goulburn Valley Woman Bennett, Bowtell & Urquhart Single
Hometwon Calling Travis Collins Single A
G'day From WA Brian Letton WA Calling A
Blackboard Of My Heart Chooka Williams Sunset Country A
Cold Cold Heart Colin Ray Single
Welcome To My World Craig Giles 25th Anniversary Album A
You Can Never Go Wrong Craig Giles Single A
I Feel A Heartache Danni Leigh 29 Nights
Home Town Girl Josh Turner Down South
Things I Carry Around Troy Cassar-Daley Things I Carry Around A
Have You Ever Been Lonely Slim Dusty A Time To Remember A
Outback Club Reunion Lee Kernaghan 25th Anniversary Album A
Walking The Floor Sweet Potato Pie Brand New Day
Take Your Shoes Off Malcolm Doyle Made In Australia A
Baby You Aínt Baby Anymore Kristy Cox Part Of Me A
Duelling Banjos Taylor Pfieffer Five Strings Attached A
It's Not Easy Being Me The Sherrahs Built On Stone A