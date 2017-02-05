Country Brekky Saturday February 4th 2017

Track Artist Album

Houston Larry Gatlin 7 gatlin Bros 16 Biggest Hits

Six Pack To Go Gal Holiday Set Two

Just Us Billy Bridge Single A

Kindly Keep It Country Vince Gill The Key

Momma How I Miss You Johanna Hemara I Love To Yodel A

Honky Tonk Somewhere Garth Brooks Gunslinger

Thats A Tradie Tania Kernaghan Single A

Me And Bobby Ngarli Ted Egan Single A

I'll Be There Willie Nelson & Ray Price San Antonio Rose

Ten Guitars Shelley Jones Band I'm In Trouble A

At The Gate Blaine Larson Rockin' You Tonight

Give My Love To Rose Sally & Dudley Connell Single

Another Trucker Passing By Thropper Single

The Lone Ranger George Jones I Lived To Tell It All

Goondawindi Moon Lee Kernaghan Utimate Hits A

Take Him Fishing Merle Haggard All Gone Fishing

I Can See You With My Eyes Closed Ray Price Beauty Is

A Love That Never Grows Old Emmylou Harris Single

There Is No God But God Craig Giles 25th Anniversary Album A

Goulburn Valley Woman Bennett, Bowtell & Urquhart Single

Hometwon Calling Travis Collins Single A

G'day From WA Brian Letton WA Calling A

Blackboard Of My Heart Chooka Williams Sunset Country A

Cold Cold Heart Colin Ray Single

Welcome To My World Craig Giles 25th Anniversary Album A

You Can Never Go Wrong Craig Giles Single A

I Feel A Heartache Danni Leigh 29 Nights

Home Town Girl Josh Turner Down South

Things I Carry Around Troy Cassar-Daley Things I Carry Around A

Have You Ever Been Lonely Slim Dusty A Time To Remember A

Outback Club Reunion Lee Kernaghan 25th Anniversary Album A

Walking The Floor Sweet Potato Pie Brand New Day

Take Your Shoes Off Malcolm Doyle Made In Australia A

Baby You Aínt Baby Anymore Kristy Cox Part Of Me A

Duelling Banjos Taylor Pfieffer Five Strings Attached A