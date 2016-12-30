Country Brekky Saturday December 24 2016
30 Dec 2016
Track Artist Album
Any ole' Barstool jason Aldean Single
Dream A Little dream Of Me Kylie Adams-Collier Sweet Dreams 'Till Morning A
Honky Tonk Somewhere Garth Brooks Gunslinger
When The lady Sings The Blues Vince Gill Guitar Slinger
Dying Side Of Love Donna Ray Single
Help Me Make It Through The Night Daniel O'Donnell i Have A Dream
Kangaroo Rodeo The Long And Short Of It Night Of Our Life A
Blue Christmas Elvis & Martina McBride Elvis Preley Christmas Duets
Pretty Paper Willie Nelson Classic Christmas
Table For Two Timejumpers Kid Sister
They Don't Grow Enough Roses Blane Larson Rocking You Tonight
Could I Have This Dance Anne Murray Best Of Anne Murray
Good Luck 'n'Good Truckin' Tonight Dale Watson The Truckin' Sessions
What I Didn't Do George Jones The Rock
Now And Then Theres A Fool Such As I Raul Malo After Hours
Aussie Jingle Bells Bucko & Champs Aussie Christmas A
Today I Started Loving You Again Emmylou Harris Anthology
Using My Bible As A Roadmap Bill Anderson Single
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Alan Jackson Let It Be Christmas
Far Side Banks Of Jordon The Sherrahs Built On Stone A
Things I Carry Around Troy Cassar-Daley Things I Carry Around A
Near You Tania Kernaghan Single A
Penguin James Penguin Brad Paisley Christmas
Rainbows, Dreams and Butterflies Beccy Cole Feel This Free A
Little Girls Dreams Angela Easson Wanted A
Down At The Old Corral Randy Travis Wind In The Wire
Leroy The Red Neck Reindeer Joe Diffie Mr Christmas
Duelling Banjos Taylor Pfieffer Five Strings Attached A
The Last Living Cowboy Toby Keith Drinks After Work
When God Fearin' Women Get The Blues Martina McBride Greatest Hits
Red Sails In The Sunset Slim Dusty A Time To Remember A
Second Wind Karen Lynne Second Wind A
Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer Almo & Patsy Santa's Super Hits
Beechworth Gold Justin Standley Hold Onto Love A
Thats All It Took Patty Loveless & Jedd Hughes Sleepless Nights
All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth Adam Brand Adam Brand And Friends A
O Holy Night Vince Gill Breath Of Heaven