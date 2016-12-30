Country Brekky Saturday December 24 2016

Track Artist Album

Any ole' Barstool jason Aldean Single

Dream A Little dream Of Me Kylie Adams-Collier Sweet Dreams 'Till Morning A

Honky Tonk Somewhere Garth Brooks Gunslinger

When The lady Sings The Blues Vince Gill Guitar Slinger

Dying Side Of Love Donna Ray Single

Help Me Make It Through The Night Daniel O'Donnell i Have A Dream

Kangaroo Rodeo The Long And Short Of It Night Of Our Life A

Blue Christmas Elvis & Martina McBride Elvis Preley Christmas Duets

Pretty Paper Willie Nelson Classic Christmas

Table For Two Timejumpers Kid Sister

They Don't Grow Enough Roses Blane Larson Rocking You Tonight

Could I Have This Dance Anne Murray Best Of Anne Murray

Good Luck 'n'Good Truckin' Tonight Dale Watson The Truckin' Sessions

What I Didn't Do George Jones The Rock

Now And Then Theres A Fool Such As I Raul Malo After Hours

Aussie Jingle Bells Bucko & Champs Aussie Christmas A

Today I Started Loving You Again Emmylou Harris Anthology

Using My Bible As A Roadmap Bill Anderson Single

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Alan Jackson Let It Be Christmas

Far Side Banks Of Jordon The Sherrahs Built On Stone A

Things I Carry Around Troy Cassar-Daley Things I Carry Around A

Near You Tania Kernaghan Single A

Penguin James Penguin Brad Paisley Christmas

Rainbows, Dreams and Butterflies Beccy Cole Feel This Free A

Little Girls Dreams Angela Easson Wanted A

Down At The Old Corral Randy Travis Wind In The Wire

Leroy The Red Neck Reindeer Joe Diffie Mr Christmas

Duelling Banjos Taylor Pfieffer Five Strings Attached A

The Last Living Cowboy Toby Keith Drinks After Work

When God Fearin' Women Get The Blues Martina McBride Greatest Hits

Red Sails In The Sunset Slim Dusty A Time To Remember A

Second Wind Karen Lynne Second Wind A

Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer Almo & Patsy Santa's Super Hits

Beechworth Gold Justin Standley Hold Onto Love A

Thats All It Took Patty Loveless & Jedd Hughes Sleepless Nights

All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth Adam Brand Adam Brand And Friends A