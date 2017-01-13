Country Brekky Saturday 7th May 2016
13 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
Country Music King Benny Berry Single
Single Yellow Rose Bev Branson Just For You A
Amanda Waylon Jennings The Ultimate Collection
The Only Love Vince Gill Love Songs
That's A Tradie Tania Kernaghan Single A
Help Me Make It Through The Night Daniel O'Donnell I Have A Dream
Kangaroo Rodeo The Long And Short Of It Night Of Our Life A
Missing You Jim Reeves Single
Halfway Creek Timbercutters Troy Cassar-Daley Things I Carry Around A
A Man I Can't Recall Elaine Wood Single
At The Gate Blane Larson Rocking You Tonight
Make My Day Tonight Hatchet Single
Big Wheels Keep On Turning Dale Watson The Truckin Sessions
Honey Hush George Jones The Rock
Fishing John O'Dea Happy Days A
Midnight In Montgomery Alan Jackson Greatest Hits
Pledging My Love Emmylou Harris Anthology
In The Garden Benny Berry Single
Dream A Little Dream Of Me Kylie Adams-Collier Sweet Dreams 'til Morning A
Far Side Banks Of Jordon The Sherrahs Built On Stone A
Nullibor Malcolm Doyle The Mailman Of The Outback A
My Broken Heart And Me Jet Williams Single
Makes Me Wonder If I Ever Said Goodbye Gary Daniel My Kinda Country A
Deep In The Heart Of Texas Mary Duff Single
Guitars, Cadillacs Dwight Yoakam Swimming Pools, Movie Stars
Your Never Too Old To Dream Paul Crowder Single A
Duelling Banjos Taylor Pfieffer Five Strings Attached A
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down Willie, Merle & Ray Last Of The Breed
The Isle Of Inisfree Celtic Thunder Single
Cold Western Wind Harmony James Cautionary Tales A
I'd Lie For Your Love Bellamy Brothers Single
Kimberley Aly Cook Horshoe Rodeo Hotel A
When I Grow To Old To Dream Slim Dusty A Time To Remember A
A Fool Such As I Raul Malo After Hours
Till You Loved Me Karen Lynne Second Wind A
Beechworth Gold Justin Standley Hold Onto Love A
I'll Meet You IN My Dreams TC Cassidy TC Cassidy A
Pure And Simple Dolly Parton Pure And Simple
Talk Back Trembling Lips Brian Letton The Collection A
Me And Bobby McGee LeAnn Rose LeAnn Rose