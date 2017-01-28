Country Brekky Playlist 28th January 2017

Track Artist Album

I just need a friend John Lecner Past and Present

Old time lovin’ Kylie Castle Nothin’ botherin’ me

You’re my best friend Don Williams I believe in you

Life turned her that way Owen Blundel Regular O

The Rose Shaza Leigh & Lindsay Butler OAM album collaborations

Happy day Connie Kis Anderson Hapy Day

Ten Guitars Costa Brothers Ten guitars

Peanut Butter on toast Neil Anthony City Meets Country

Those memories of you Dolly Linda Ronstadt EmmyLou Harris Trio

Sweet Ophelia Justin Standley Hold on to love

If my heart had windows George Jones George Jones

Show me Amber Joy Poulton Taking goodbye

There’s a kiss on your Lips Rachel Summerell No secrets

Say you care Mike Hubbard Just for now

Fishing at Tapu Kylie Adams Collier Bellingen says goodnight

Grandpa The Judds Their finest collection

Fool Cowpoke Pokin’ ‘round

A trucker’s song Rick Bartlett Acoustic people

Nothin’ left to say Vince Gill Workin on a big chill

Pushin’ 60 Col Millington Singles

Okie from Muskogee Merle Haggard In concert

China Doll Slim Whitlam The Collection

Down the road Troy Cassar-Daley Things I carry around

Macrossan bridge Sherrie Mace single

Take your shoes off Tom Maxwell On the road 2

The old rugged cross Ricky Van Shelton Don’t overlook salvation

Yodelling fool Laura Downing Yodelling favourites

Showman’s Daughter Anne Kirkpatrick Showman’s Daughter

Love builds the bridges Kristy Cox Living for the moment

Kangaroo Rodeo The Long And Short Of It Night of our life

Love song Oak Ridge Boys Icon

Grandfather Johnson Graeme Hugo Take Two

Spread a little love around Becci Nethery Beautiful life

Blue eyes crying in the rain Elvis Presley Country Side of Elvis

Nilpena John O’Dea This old guitar

The Sunlander Slim Dusty Slim Dusty Sings

Looking at my phone Pete Denahy Me

Amanda Don Williams the best of

Old Friends Shanley Del My own sweet time