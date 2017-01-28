Country Brekky Playlist 28th January 2017
28 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
I just need a friend John Lecner Past and Present
Old time lovin’ Kylie Castle Nothin’ botherin’ me
You’re my best friend Don Williams I believe in you
Life turned her that way Owen Blundel Regular O
The Rose Shaza Leigh & Lindsay Butler OAM album collaborations
Happy day Connie Kis Anderson Hapy Day
Ten Guitars Costa Brothers Ten guitars
Peanut Butter on toast Neil Anthony City Meets Country
Those memories of you Dolly Linda Ronstadt EmmyLou Harris Trio
Sweet Ophelia Justin Standley Hold on to love
If my heart had windows George Jones George Jones
Show me Amber Joy Poulton Taking goodbye
There’s a kiss on your Lips Rachel Summerell No secrets
Say you care Mike Hubbard Just for now
Fishing at Tapu Kylie Adams Collier Bellingen says goodnight
Grandpa The Judds Their finest collection
Fool Cowpoke Pokin’ ‘round
A trucker’s song Rick Bartlett Acoustic people
Nothin’ left to say Vince Gill Workin on a big chill
Pushin’ 60 Col Millington Singles
Okie from Muskogee Merle Haggard In concert
China Doll Slim Whitlam The Collection
Down the road Troy Cassar-Daley Things I carry around
Macrossan bridge Sherrie Mace single
Take your shoes off Tom Maxwell On the road 2
The old rugged cross Ricky Van Shelton Don’t overlook salvation
Yodelling fool Laura Downing Yodelling favourites
Showman’s Daughter Anne Kirkpatrick Showman’s Daughter
Love builds the bridges Kristy Cox Living for the moment
Kangaroo Rodeo The Long And Short Of It Night of our life
Love song Oak Ridge Boys Icon
Grandfather Johnson Graeme Hugo Take Two
Spread a little love around Becci Nethery Beautiful life
Blue eyes crying in the rain Elvis Presley Country Side of Elvis
Nilpena John O’Dea This old guitar
The Sunlander Slim Dusty Slim Dusty Sings
Looking at my phone Pete Denahy Me
Amanda Don Williams the best of
Old Friends Shanley Del My own sweet time
All I have to offer you is me Charley Pride Legendary