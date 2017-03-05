Country Brekky Playlist 25th February 2017
05 Mar 2017
Track Artist Album
Storm’s a coming Chris Staff Different Road
You me & Jealousy Amber Joy Poulton Foolish Things
You’re my best friend Don Williams I believe in you
You leave again Amber Digby The world you’re living in
Hot up here Anita Ree and The Ree Family Ree Family album
Happy day Connie Kis Anderson Hapy Day
Ten Guitars Costa Brothers Ten guitars
Peanut Butter on toast Neil Anthony City Meets Country
Those memories of you Dolly Linda Ronstadt EmmyLou Harris Trio
Sweet Ophelia Justin Standley Hold on to love
If my heart had windows George Jones George Jones
Grandpa’s piano Malcolm Doyle Made in Australia
There’s a kiss on your Lips Rachel Summerell No secrets
Say you care Mike Hubbard Just for now
Drive Kylie Adams Collier Bellingen says goodnight
Grandpa The Judds Their finest collection
Fool Cowpoke Pokin’ ‘round
A trucker’s song Rick Bartlett Acoustic people
Nothin’ left to say Vince Gill Workin on a big chill
Pushin’ 60 Col Millington Singles
Okie from Muskogee Merle Haggard In concert
Down the road Troy Cassar-Daley Things I carry around
Macrossan bridge Sherrie Mace single
The old rugged cross Ricky Van Shelton Don’t overlook salvation
Life’s like train wreck Carpenter, Caswell Forthcoming
Showman’s Daughter Anne Kirkpatrick Showman’s Daughter
Love builds the bridges Kristy Cox Living for the moment
Kangaroo Rodeo The Long And Short Of It Night of our life
Love song Oak Ridge Boys Icon
Running shoes Joella Dawson Catch & release
Spread a little love around Becci Nethery Beautiful life
Blue eyes crying in the rain Elvis Presley Country Side of Elvis
Nilpena John O’Dea This old guitar
The Sunlander Slim Dusty Slim Dusty Sings
Looking at my phone Pete Denahy Me
All I have to offer you is me Charley Pride Legendary
Love Letters Jodi Vaughan Kiwi Country
Territory man Graham Rodger Territory man
Old Friends Shanley Del My own sweet time