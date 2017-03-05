Country Brekky Playlist 25th February 2017

Track Artist Album

Storm’s a coming Chris Staff Different Road

You me & Jealousy Amber Joy Poulton Foolish Things

You’re my best friend Don Williams I believe in you

You leave again Amber Digby The world you’re living in

Hot up here Anita Ree and The Ree Family Ree Family album

Happy day Connie Kis Anderson Hapy Day

Ten Guitars Costa Brothers Ten guitars

Peanut Butter on toast Neil Anthony City Meets Country

Those memories of you Dolly Linda Ronstadt EmmyLou Harris Trio

Sweet Ophelia Justin Standley Hold on to love

If my heart had windows George Jones George Jones

Grandpa’s piano Malcolm Doyle Made in Australia

There’s a kiss on your Lips Rachel Summerell No secrets

Say you care Mike Hubbard Just for now

Drive Kylie Adams Collier Bellingen says goodnight

Grandpa The Judds Their finest collection

Fool Cowpoke Pokin’ ‘round

A trucker’s song Rick Bartlett Acoustic people

Nothin’ left to say Vince Gill Workin on a big chill

Pushin’ 60 Col Millington Singles

Okie from Muskogee Merle Haggard In concert

Down the road Troy Cassar-Daley Things I carry around

Macrossan bridge Sherrie Mace single

The old rugged cross Ricky Van Shelton Don’t overlook salvation

Life’s like train wreck Carpenter, Caswell Forthcoming

Showman’s Daughter Anne Kirkpatrick Showman’s Daughter

Love builds the bridges Kristy Cox Living for the moment

Kangaroo Rodeo The Long And Short Of It Night of our life

Love song Oak Ridge Boys Icon

Running shoes Joella Dawson Catch & release

Spread a little love around Becci Nethery Beautiful life

Blue eyes crying in the rain Elvis Presley Country Side of Elvis

Nilpena John O’Dea This old guitar

The Sunlander Slim Dusty Slim Dusty Sings

Looking at my phone Pete Denahy Me

All I have to offer you is me Charley Pride Legendary

Love Letters Jodi Vaughan Kiwi Country

Territory man Graham Rodger Territory man