Country Brekky Playlist 14th January 2017
14 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
I just need a friend John Lecner Past and Present
Old time lovin’ Kylie Castle Nothin’ botherin’ me
Tulsa Time Don Williams The best of
Remember the ride Perfect Stranger You have the right to remain silent
Happy day Connie Kis Anderson Hapy Day
Seven Spanish angels Paul McCoud Favourites
Put me in your pocket Benny Berry When the rain still runs through Dixie
Another Pot o' tea EmmyLou Harris Anthology
Sweet Ophelia Justin Standley Hold on to love
Please be my love George Jones The race is on
Sweet Rosie Jones Buck Owens Greatest Hits
There’s a kiss on your Lips Rachel Summerell No secrets
She used to be mine Brooks & Dunn Hard workin’ man
That’s important to me Joey& Rory Album no 2
A hurtin’ wedding ring Vanessa Bourne Single release
Dreaming in color and livin’ in black and white Billy Ray Cyrus It won’t be the last
Makes me wonder If I ever said goodbye Gary Daniel My Kinda Country
Cowboy up Vince Gill Workin on a big chill
Life’s a bastard Col Millington Singles
Teach me to forget Merle Haggard Untamed hawk
Slip sliding away Emma Hannah Wayfaring Stranger
Certified railway man Troy Cassar-Daley Things I carry around
Macrossan bridge Sherrie Mace single
Waiting for heaven to rain Kylie Adams-Collier Sweet dreams ‘til morning
Softly and Tenderly Alan Jackson Precious memories
Blacksoil plains of the outback Laura Downing Hope
Their love was built on stone The Sherrahs Built on stone
The slim dusty rose Dale Duncan Back to the bush
Dogs like fishing too Story Songs Anita Ree
Ball &chain Dale Watson I hate these songs
Everything leads back to you Slim Whitman The collection
Spread a little love around Becci Nethery Beautiful life
Old Shep Elvis Presley Country Boy
What mothers do John O’Dea This old guitar
Now I’m easy Slim Dusty The man who steadies the lead
Let me go home whiskey Asleep At The Wheel Country Classics
Mississippi Cotton picking Delta Dawn Charley Pride Legendary
Long black veil Hank Williams JR
When the bloom is off the rose Rhonda Vincent Taken
Whoa Mule Taylor Pfeiffer Five strings attached