Country Brekky Playlist 14th January 2017

Track Artist Album

I just need a friend John Lecner Past and Present

Old time lovin’ Kylie Castle Nothin’ botherin’ me

Tulsa Time Don Williams The best of

Remember the ride Perfect Stranger You have the right to remain silent

Happy day Connie Kis Anderson Hapy Day

Seven Spanish angels Paul McCoud Favourites

Put me in your pocket Benny Berry When the rain still runs through Dixie

Another Pot o' tea EmmyLou Harris Anthology

Sweet Ophelia Justin Standley Hold on to love

Please be my love George Jones The race is on

Sweet Rosie Jones Buck Owens Greatest Hits

There’s a kiss on your Lips Rachel Summerell No secrets

She used to be mine Brooks & Dunn Hard workin’ man

That’s important to me Joey& Rory Album no 2

A hurtin’ wedding ring Vanessa Bourne Single release

Dreaming in color and livin’ in black and white Billy Ray Cyrus It won’t be the last

Makes me wonder If I ever said goodbye Gary Daniel My Kinda Country

Cowboy up Vince Gill Workin on a big chill

Life’s a bastard Col Millington Singles

Teach me to forget Merle Haggard Untamed hawk

Slip sliding away Emma Hannah Wayfaring Stranger

Certified railway man Troy Cassar-Daley Things I carry around

Macrossan bridge Sherrie Mace single

Waiting for heaven to rain Kylie Adams-Collier Sweet dreams ‘til morning

Softly and Tenderly Alan Jackson Precious memories

Blacksoil plains of the outback Laura Downing Hope

Their love was built on stone The Sherrahs Built on stone

The slim dusty rose Dale Duncan Back to the bush

Dogs like fishing too Story Songs Anita Ree

Ball &chain Dale Watson I hate these songs

Everything leads back to you Slim Whitman The collection

Spread a little love around Becci Nethery Beautiful life

Old Shep Elvis Presley Country Boy

What mothers do John O’Dea This old guitar

Now I’m easy Slim Dusty The man who steadies the lead

Let me go home whiskey Asleep At The Wheel Country Classics

Mississippi Cotton picking Delta Dawn Charley Pride Legendary

Long black veil Hank Williams JR

When the bloom is off the rose Rhonda Vincent Taken