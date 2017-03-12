Country Brekky Playlist 11th March 2017
12 Mar 2017
Track Artist Album
Memories of Gold Rick Bartlett Acoustic People
I’ll Fly away Amber Joy Poulton Foolish Things
Tamworth Country Gold Neil Anthony City Meets Country
It’s a long way from Heaven Amber Digby The world you’re living in
Happy day Connie Kis Anderson happy day
Love builds the bridges Kristy Cox Living for the moment
Small town Saturday night Don Costa The fire still burns
Just need a friend John Lecner Past and Present
My name is Emmett Till Emmylou Harris Hard Bargain
That silvered hair daddy of mine Wayne Horsburgh Memories &Guitar strings
Good year for the roses George Jones George Jones
remember Malcolm Doyle Made in Australia
A long time to be without a home Mike Hubbard Just for now
mustering Kylie Adams Collier Bellingen says goodnight
I guess it never hurts to hurt sometimes Oak Ridge Boys Icon
Grandpa The Judds Their finest collection
Fool Cowpoke Pokin’ ‘round
Cold grey light of gone Vince Gill Little brother
KFC Pete Denahy Me
If I could only fly Merle Haggard If I could only fly
Lay down beside me Patsy Riggir Kiwi Country
Brighter road Troy Cassar-Daley Things I carry around
A little bit stronger Sara Evans Stronger
The rose Shaza Leigh & Lindsay Butler Collaborations
Family Bible George Jones George Jones
The heart of the land Anne Kirkpatrick Cry like a man
Someone’s child Mathews, Wright &King Power of Love
Enough Reba & Jennifer Love somebody
Cowboys and Sunsets Roo Arcus Cowboys and sunsets
That don’t bother me Camp fire country That old country hall
Spread a little love around Becci Nethery Beautiful life
Blue eyes crying in the rain Elvis Presley Country Side of Elvis
If only I was young John O’Dea This old guitar
I’m married to my bulldog mack Slim Dusty Trucks on the road
Love Letters Jodi Vaughan Kiwi Country
Since I let you go Eric Dodge Since I let you go
You win again Sandra Humphries I’m Worth it
500 miles away from home Tom Astor Meilensteine
Tennessee waltz Costa Brothers Ten Guitars