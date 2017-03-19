Country Brekky March 18 2017

Track Artist Album

I Left Something Turned On At Home Trace Adkins Greatest Hits

Night Train Dianne Lindsay Single A

Blue Mesa Randy Travis Wind In The Wire

Walbash Cannon Ball Norma Jean Single

Don't Come Crying To Me Vince Gill The Key

Hello Jodi Crosby Single A

Country Roads John Denver The Wildlife Concert

Two Ships Warren Williams & Danni Young Single A

It Keeps Right On A Hurtin' Elvis Presley The Country Side Of Elvis

A Soft Place to Fall Sandra Humphries Walk In Circles A

My Old Man Zac Brown Band Welcome Home

Remember The Alimony Rick Trevino Whole Town Blue

Ghost Gums Sway Christie Lamb Loaded A

Doing My best To Make It Home Tonight Graham Rodger The Plains Of Nappa Merrie A

Hundred Proof Memories George Jones I Lived to Tell It All

Fishing John O'Dea Happy Days A

Social Network Freak Steve Sparrow Paint Your Cactus Green A

A Love That never Grows Old Emmylou Harris Single

Thirst And Hunger Rick Lang Single

Tumbing Tumbleweed The Sherrahs Built On Stone A

Ravensthorpe Justin Standley Single A

Home Town Girl Josh Turner Down South

Two More Bottles Of Wine Sandra Humphries Walk In Circles A

Duelling Banjos Taylor Pfieffer Five Strings Attached A

Lovesick Blues Angela Easson Wanted A

Bad News Angela Easson Wanted A

A Womans Love Willie Nelson Single

Send Me The Pillow Karen Lynne The Singles A

You Make That Look Good Scotty McCreery Clear As Day

Anyone Who Isn't Me Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole Great Country Songbook 2 A

Have You Ever Been Lonely Slim Dusty A Time To Remember A

Take Your Shoes Off Malcolm Doyle Made In Australia A

Redeeming Love Sweet Potato Pie Brand New Day

Cold Beer Conversation George Strait Cold Beer Conversation

Whisky Kisses Carrie Currington Single

Storms A Coming Chris Staff Different Roads A

Somewhere In Texas Mary Duff Single