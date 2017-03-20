Could Penalty Rate Cuts be Stopped?

The controversial decision to cut penalty rates is in the news this week, as Bill Shorten yesterday introduced legislation aimed at protecting wages for weekend workers.

It’s the latest play in an ongoing political battle between the two major parties over the issue, and if successful, could stop the Fair Work Commission’s ruling from going ahead.

Professorial Fellow and former Director of the Centre for Workforce Futures at Macquarie University Raymond Markey joined Jennie to discuss the political and economic issues at play.

