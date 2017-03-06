Could Abolishing Stamp Duty Work in Adelaide?
Over the weekend, the Victorian government announced that it would abolish stamp duty for first time home buyers.
It’s part of a number of changes being made in the state to address the problem of housing affordability.
But some have raised concerns about how effective this change will be. Andrew Beer is Dean for Research and Innovation at the University of South Australia and joined Jennie now to give his perspective on the change.
Produced by Thomas Luke
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter