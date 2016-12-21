Corruption allegations regarding proposed QLD coal mine
22 Dec 2016
In the last few days, allegations have surfaced around the business arrangements of Adani, an Indian coal mining company regarding their proposed Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin in Queensland.
The allegations range from complex business arrangements, tax evasion and corruption.
We were joined this morning by CEO of the Australian Conservation Foundation, Kelly O’Shanassy, for some further insight.
Produced by Ian Newton.
