Coopers Apology
Coopers Brewery has come under fire this week after the Bible Society released an ad showing members of the Liberal party drinking Coopers while discussing marriage equality. The backlash has seen a number of venues boycotting the brewery, and Coopers has since released an apology video.
Breakfast producer Morgan Burley decided to sit down with local LGBTI Activist Will Sergeant to hear his thoughts on the matter.
Image by Wikipedia
